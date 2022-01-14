'School is supposed to be a safe place': Middle schoolers hospitalized after apparent fentanyl exposure

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Health care system strained as worker burnout increases03:13
Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage02:40
Now Playing
'School is supposed to be a safe place': Middle schoolers hospitalized after apparent fentanyl exposure00:43
UP NEXT
U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing01:54
More than 8,000 grocery store workers go on strike in Colorado01:38
Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy linked to Capitol riot01:46
Utah police now admitting a mistake in the Gabby Petito case02:22
Rhode Island man accused of faking own death found alive in Scotland02:06
New Mexico teen accused of tossing infant in dumpster pleads not guilty03:30
Three children found dead in California apartment after apparent murder-suicide attempt01:24
Illinois judge's reversal of teen's sexual assault conviction sparks outrage01:08
Dismembered body, believed to be missing Louisiana woman, found in freezer02:27
Breaking down the cost of extreme weather events caused by climate change05:00
Connecticut teachers call for safer Covid measures in schools amid omicron surge04:56
Rep. Kevin McCarthy refuses to cooperate with Jan. 6 investigation02:57
Biden to address Covid surge as U.S. reports more than one million cases per day03:45
Watch: Responders administer CPR to girl that fell through ice at pond in Colorado01:20
Researchers at Stanford Medicine set record and crack medical mystery08:06
Community protests after Black man allegedly killed by white off-duty police officer04:14
Boston begins crackdown on homeless encampments04:24
'School is supposed to be a safe place': Middle schoolers hospitalized after apparent fentanyl exposure00:43
Three Connecticut seventh-graders were hospitalized after apparent exposure to fentanyl at their middle school.Jan. 14, 2022
Health care system strained as worker burnout increases03:13
Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage02:40
Now Playing
'School is supposed to be a safe place': Middle schoolers hospitalized after apparent fentanyl exposure00:43
UP NEXT
U.S. officials warn threat from homemade bombs is skyrocketing01:54
More than 8,000 grocery store workers go on strike in Colorado01:38
Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy linked to Capitol riot01:46