Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run

- Now Playing
Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run01:51
- UP NEXT
Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial03:17
Special master gives Trump one week to prove Mar-a-Lago ‘planted’ evidence claim03:32
Inside the first South Asian New York Fashion Week05:08
'Fat Leonard' recaptured in Venezuela after escaping house arrest03:57
New York family travels cross country for daughter's life saving surgery01:47
American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant02:52
Indiana judge blocks abortion ban ruling it unconstitutional02:06
Watch: Video shows sparks shoot from airplane after takeoff from Newark airport01:18
Charges dropped against 3 Florida nurses in nursing home deaths after Hurricane Irma01:45
San Diego program helping with homelessness and food waste01:38
Jackson, Mississippi residents file lawsuit against city due to water crisis02:11
Alex Jones testifies in defamation trial01:21
Democratic El Paso mayor sending thousands of migrants by bus to major cities01:53
Puerto Rico recovering from Hurricane Fiona destruction03:05
Families without flood insurance struggle to rebuild homes04:42
Diabetes drug Ozempic facing shortages after being used for weight loss04:18
Police discover dismembered woman in suitcases in NYC apartment00:59
Grandfather charged in Alabama toddler's hot car death01:46
Alex Jones evasive on stand in trial to determine damages for Sandy Hook families02:29
- Now Playing
Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run01:51
- UP NEXT
Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial03:17
Special master gives Trump one week to prove Mar-a-Lago ‘planted’ evidence claim03:32
Inside the first South Asian New York Fashion Week05:08
'Fat Leonard' recaptured in Venezuela after escaping house arrest03:57
New York family travels cross country for daughter's life saving surgery01:47
Play All