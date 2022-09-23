IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run

NBC News

Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run

01:51

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference where he announced a construction worker was taken into custody by Florida police after fatally striking a deputy with a front-end loader and leaving the scene. The man was found to be an illegal immigrant, and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.Sept. 23, 2022

