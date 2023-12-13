IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: GOP candidates dodge Texas abortion case, agreement to move away from fossil fuels, and Netflix reveals watching data

  • U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire

  • Dozens injured as Kyiv comes under Russian bombardment for a second time this week

    COP28 climate talks end in agreement to transition away from fossil fuels

    Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank

  • A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat

  • Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza

  • Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia

  • Full interview: Released hostage held by Hamas recounts harrowing experience

  • Watch: Polish politician uses fire extinguisher on Hanukkah candles

  • Displaced Gazans fear their next stop may be the Sinai Desert

  • Argentina’s new president warns nation of drastic measures to save economy

  • Amazon workers say they were exploited by labor supply and recruiting firms

  • Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’

  • Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive

  • Royal curtains recycled into kimonos to benefit king's charity

  • Palestinians stage general strike in solidarity with Gaza's besieged population

  • New Argentine president Javier Milei speaks to his supporters

  • Video shows large whale joining swimmers off Australian beach

  • Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports

  • Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza

COP28 climate talks end in agreement to transition away from fossil fuels

COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber hailed a deal approved by almost 200 countries at the U.N. climate talks in Dubai as a "historic package" of measures.Dec. 13, 2023

