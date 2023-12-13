COP28 climate talks end in agreement to transition away from fossil fuels

U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire04:02
Dozens injured as Kyiv comes under Russian bombardment for a second time this week01:00
- Now Playing
COP28 climate talks end in agreement to transition away from fossil fuels01:19
- UP NEXT
Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank00:41
A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat03:14
Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza02:55
Zelenskyy makes urgent plea to Congress for more aid in war against Russia03:06
Full interview: Released hostage held by Hamas recounts harrowing experience07:19
Watch: Polish politician uses fire extinguisher on Hanukkah candles01:16
Displaced Gazans fear their next stop may be the Sinai Desert01:10
Argentina’s new president warns nation of drastic measures to save economy03:19
Amazon workers say they were exploited by labor supply and recruiting firms04:06
Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’03:04
Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive00:34
Royal curtains recycled into kimonos to benefit king's charity02:00
Palestinians stage general strike in solidarity with Gaza's besieged population00:48
New Argentine president Javier Milei speaks to his supporters01:02
Video shows large whale joining swimmers off Australian beach00:31
Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports02:41
Israel’s military blames Hamas for death of hostage held in Gaza02:12
U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire04:02
Dozens injured as Kyiv comes under Russian bombardment for a second time this week01:00
- Now Playing
COP28 climate talks end in agreement to transition away from fossil fuels01:19
- UP NEXT
Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank00:41
A rare look at America’s new technology to counter China’s space threat03:14
Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza02:55
Play All