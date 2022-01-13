Costa Concordia tragedy's tenth anniversary commemorated in Giglio
01:36
Share this -
copied
The tenth anniversary of the accident that cost the lives of 32 people when the Costa Concordia cruise liner hit rocks off the Italian island of Giglio was marked with a mass and a ceremony at sea.Jan. 13, 2022
UP NEXT
Rare Roman-era wooden figure found in waterlogged ditch in England
00:36
Heavy rain leads to deadly landslides, floods in southeastern Brazil
00:46
Djokovic's fate uncertain as lawmaker says 'just get vaccinated'
01:13
U.N. distributes 'winterization kits' in Afghanistan where nine million face famine
01:18
U.K. prime minister apologizes for lockdown drinks party
02:19
Djokovic blames 'human error' for Australian entry documents mistake