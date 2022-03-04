Court battle over Texas transgender family investigations continues
01:20
A judge has temporarily halted a state investigation into the parents of a transgender teen, the first to take place under a new order issued by Governor Greg Abbott. KXAS' Lili Zheng reports.March 4, 2022
