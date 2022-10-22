IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Cows corralled after escaping semi-truck crash in Kentucky

Cows corralled after escaping semi-truck crash in Kentucky

Nearly a dozen cows escaped into a Louisville, Kentucky, park after a semi-truck hauling the livestock was involved in a crash. Officials were able to use fencing to wrangle most of them back into the truck while police deployed a helicopter to help locate four other cows hiding in nearby woods.Oct. 22, 2022

    Cows corralled after escaping semi-truck crash in Kentucky

