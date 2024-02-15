IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Crews clean up at Kansas City shooting scene
Feb. 15, 202401:23

  • ‘My bag saved my life,’ Kansas City shooting witness says

    00:59

  • At least 7 firefighters injured in Los Angeles truck explosion

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Crews clean up at Kansas City shooting scene

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    California teen arrested after allegedly making 3D printed gun

    01:30

  • South Carolina deputies charged with making prank calls on duty

    01:15

  • Arizona school fires Rachel Dolezal over OnlyFans account

    01:18

  • California teen charged in school shooting plot

    01:45

  • Four Atlanta students injured in shooting outside high school

    01:28

  • 'Odysseus' successfully launches atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

    00:47

  • Florida deputy who shot at man after mistaking falling acorn for gunfire resigns

    02:03

  • Why singles are experiencing dating app fatigue

    03:25

  • Mysterious stingray pregnancy leaves many to wonder if shark is father

    04:00

  • Study finds sewage, pollution from Mexican river poses health risk to Americans

    02:54

  • Video captures sound of gunshots, people running at Kansas City Chiefs parade

    01:28

  • Minnesota bill aims to fine unruly fans at youth sports games

    02:21

  • Kansas City parade eyewitness recalls moments of terror 

    04:26

  • Video appears to show moments after Kansas City bystanders tackled a suspect

    00:48

  • The battle over Homeland Security Secretary impeachment

    01:24

  • Russian military capabilities spur alarm over 'serious national security threat'

    01:39

  • Large, public celebrations increasingly shattered by gun violence

    02:00

NBC News

Crews clean up at Kansas City shooting scene

01:23

Crews began cleaning up the scene of the Kansas City shooting that took place at the Chiefs’ victory parade. At least one person was killed and 22 others were injured.Feb. 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • ‘My bag saved my life,’ Kansas City shooting witness says

    00:59

  • At least 7 firefighters injured in Los Angeles truck explosion

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Crews clean up at Kansas City shooting scene

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    California teen arrested after allegedly making 3D printed gun

    01:30

  • South Carolina deputies charged with making prank calls on duty

    01:15

  • Arizona school fires Rachel Dolezal over OnlyFans account

    01:18
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All