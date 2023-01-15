IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Crews rescue woman from rubble of Ukraine apartment building

    Zelenskyy says fighting continues for Soledar despite Russia’s claim

  • Ukrainian town of Soledar has been captured, Russia says

  • Ukrainian officials warn of new Russian offensive

  • Putin appoints new military commander in Ukraine amid new Russian offensive

  • Video shows Ukrainian mortar team targeting Russian positions near Bakhmut

  • Russia claims first battlefield breakthrough in months

  • Putin: Situation remains ‘difficult’ in annexed regions of Ukraine

  • Ukraine's Bakhmut holding out against Russian attacks

  • ‘Timely and strong’: Zelenskyy welcomes U.S. military aid

  • Putin declares 36-hour cease-fire to observe Orthodox Christmas

  • Zelenskyy says Putin's Christmas cease-fire plan is just a ploy

  • Biden announces plans to 'increase the support' for Ukraine 

  • ‘They should be judged by their actions’: Kyiv residents mistrustful of Russian cease-fire

  • Putin ally Prigozhin grants freedom to Russian convicts who fought in Ukraine

  • Russia blames HIMARS attack on soldiers' cellphone use

  • 63 Russian soldiers killed in New Year’s Eve attack on barracks

  • Dozens of Russian troops killed in deadly Ukrainian attack

  • Russia says its soldiers were killed in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

  • Russia says 63 of its soldiers dead in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

The death toll has risen to 30 following Russian missile attacks on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. In his nightly address, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said rescue efforts will continue as long as there is any chance of finding survivors.Jan. 15, 2023

