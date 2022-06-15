Crews work to contain Arizona's 'Pipeline' wildfire

- Now Playing
Crews work to contain Arizona's 'Pipeline' wildfire01:28
- UP NEXT
10 years of DACA: Do Dreamers feel more or less secure?04:13
Buffalo supermarket shooter facing federal hate crime charges01:48
AI coming to life? Google engineer claims chatbot is sentient04:32
Massive search underway for missing Massachusetts 3-year-old01:34
Incidents of child drownings continue to rise01:09
Two Southern California police officers killed, suspect dead01:03
A look at the dark history of indigenous boarding schools in North America09:31
Watch: Stray dog wanders into San Diego gorilla enclosure01:58
Russia extends Brittney Griner's detention, according to state media02:43
Record high temperatures in Texas spark concerns over power grid01:42
Sheriff speaks out on Montana flood emergency01:08
Extreme weather across the U.S.01:59
Suspect arrested in shooting of California Highway Patrol officer00:41
Migrant shelter to shut down in El Paso due to lack of volunteers04:17
Body of child found after being swept into Milwaukee drainage ditch01:39
Water main break floods streets of Texas town00:49
Family members join search for Louisiana man missing in Idaho01:31
Bear rips into tent, injures campers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park01:38
'I just started to pray': Witnesses describe fatal shooting at Texas summer camp02:04
- Now Playing
Crews work to contain Arizona's 'Pipeline' wildfire01:28
- UP NEXT
10 years of DACA: Do Dreamers feel more or less secure?04:13
Buffalo supermarket shooter facing federal hate crime charges01:48
AI coming to life? Google engineer claims chatbot is sentient04:32
Massive search underway for missing Massachusetts 3-year-old01:34
Incidents of child drownings continue to rise01:09
Play All