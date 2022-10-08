IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Video shows aftermath of explosion that partially destroys bridge linking Russia, Crimea

Video shows the damage to Crimea’s Kerch bridge after an explosion that left three dead. Russian authorities say the cause of the explosion was from a truck bomb which spread to fuel tanks of a train.Oct. 8, 2022

