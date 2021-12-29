Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled in India to inspire young soccer players
A local lawmaker in India’s Goa state unveiled a statue of Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo to inspire children to excel at the sport. Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time with over 800 career goals.Dec. 29, 2021
