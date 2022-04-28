Critics question Florida's new 'election police force'

- UP NEXT
Black students use TikTok to hold school accountable on race04:57
How one Holocaust museum uses VR to preserve survivors’ testimonies03:40
Why Americans in rural counties feel left behind by politics04:56
Federal judge upholds Trump-era Title 42 immigration policy04:43
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule00:57
Russian pilot reunites with family in Moscow after Trevor Reed prisoner swap00:53
Billy Crystal revamps 'Mr. Saturday Night' for Broadway01:11
Wisconsin teen suspect raped, strangled 10-year-old girl slain, officials say01:41
Russia releases former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed in prisoner exchange03:06
How the promotion of cosmetic procedures by influencers affects followers04:36
Mask confusion continues after Dr. Fauci claims U.S. is out of 'pandemic phase'03:20
Lawmakers are working to decriminalize marijuana08:33
First responders rush double organ transplant recipient to hospital02:39
Watch: Dramatic video shows tractor-trailer nearly crash into school bus01:00
Judge's error restarts jury selection in Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's trial00:48
Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden’s immigration policies and Title 4201:44
Florida man exonerated after serving 3 decades for 1990 murder01:22
Report finds pattern of racial discrimination within Minneapolis police department01:41
Arrest made in connection to 1988 murder of New Hampshire girl01:40
Report finds 'pattern' of racial discrimination in Minneapolis Police Department03:25
- UP NEXT
Black students use TikTok to hold school accountable on race04:57
How one Holocaust museum uses VR to preserve survivors’ testimonies03:40
Why Americans in rural counties feel left behind by politics04:56
Federal judge upholds Trump-era Title 42 immigration policy04:43
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule00:57
Russian pilot reunites with family in Moscow after Trevor Reed prisoner swap00:53
Play All