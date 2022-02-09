Crocodile freed after having tire stuck around neck for six years in Indonesia
00:50
A self-taught Indonesian reptile rescuer helped free a crocodile that had a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck for six years on Monday. Local residents helped cut the tire with a saw after it was caught using a basic trap and live chickens and ducks as bait.Feb. 9, 2022
Now Playing
Crocodile freed after having tire stuck around neck for six years in Indonesia
00:50
UP NEXT
Clever crows trained to collect trash
00:30
Warning of frozen iguanas falling from trees as temperatures plunge in Florida
00:55
Australia looks to protect koalas, will spend additional $35 million on habitat, health
01:53
Slow-motion video shows bald eagle flying over New York's Central Park
01:14
Shark attack numbers rising again as Americans head south to escape the winter