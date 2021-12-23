Crowd reacts to guilty verdict of Kim Potter in death of Daunte Wright

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A Minneapolis jury has found former Police Officer Kim Potter guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright.Dec. 23, 2021
