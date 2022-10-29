IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Crowd surge in Seoul results in massive death toll of 149 people

    Mondrian artwork has been upside down for decades, curator says

  • Putin takes aim at West over war in Ukraine, downplays nuclear fears

  • Dozens killed in flash floods, landslides after torrential rain hits Philippines

  • Soccer star among six stabbed in deadly attack in Milan

  • 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate change activists

  • 'The enemy is not stupid': On the front line with Ukrainian troops around Kherson

  • U.N.: World ‘nowhere near’ hitting climate targets set in Paris agreement

  • Powerful images as crowds in Iran travel to grave of Mahsa Amini

  • Russian TV star Ksenia Sobchak flees country as investigators raid her home

  • Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

  • Video shows New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visiting Antarctica

  • Qatar suspends evacuation flights for U.S.-bound Afghan refugees

  • U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces off with opposition lawmakers for first time

  • U.S. Treasury sanctions Iranian officials, entities amid violent crackdown on protests

  • National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023

  • Putin monitors Russian strategic nuclear forces drill

  • Biden to host Israeli President Isaac Herzog as violence erupts in West Bank

  • New video shows former Chinese leader Hu Jintao at Communist Party's national congress

  • Women lawmakers become the majority in New Zealand's Parliament

Crowd surge in Seoul results in massive death toll of 149 people

A massive crowd surge at a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, has resulted in the confirmed deaths of 149 people. The death toll may grow as officials say at least 78 more were reported injured. Seoul officials said most of the victims in the stampede were people in their late teens and 20s.Oct. 29, 2022

