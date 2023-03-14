IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Family of Mississippi Black man suspect white men murdered him

Family of Mississippi Black man suspect white men murdered him

Attorney Ben Crump and the family of Rasheem Carter are calling for a federal investigation into his death. They dispute Mississippi police's claim there is no reason to suspect foul play after the 25-year-old Black man warned his mother he was being chased by white men. WLBT's Quentin Smith reports.March 14, 2023

    Family of Mississippi Black man suspect white men murdered him

