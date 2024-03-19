IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel addresses shortage protests
March 19, 202402:40
In an exclusive interview with NBC News at Havana's International Informatics Fair, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel addressed the shortage protests, saying they were relatively peaceful, but were made to look like "serious events."March 19, 2024

