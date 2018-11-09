Customers give doughnut store owner the gift of time

Customers buy out Donut City inventory to give owner time with his ailing wife
Residents of the Southern California town of Seal Beach have been pouring into a small, nondescript doughnut shop in the pre-dawn hours, buying up everything that’s for sale. Their goal is to get the store’s owner, John Chhan, to close the shop early—and spend time with his wife, who’s recovering from an aneurysm.
