Customers buy out Donut City inventory to give owner time with his ailing wife
Residents of the Southern California town of Seal Beach have been pouring into a small, nondescript doughnut shop in the pre-dawn hours, buying up everything that’s for sale. Their goal is to get the store’s owner, John Chhan, to close the shop early—and spend time with his wife, who’s recovering from an aneurysm.
Lady Gaga opens up about mental health01:18
Gas prices fall amid abundance of oil00:59
Uber changes policy after drivers post videos of passengers without permission01:10
Watch residents deal with destruction left by wildfires in California01:36
Deadly wildfire ravages Northern California02:18
Southern California battles two fast-moving wildfires02:44