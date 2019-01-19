U.S. news

Customs and Border Protection surveillance cameras catch migrants crossing U.S. border

00:47

Last Monday morning a group of 84 migrants from Central America, mostly families, crossed into the U.S., videotaped by CBP surveillance cameras.Jan. 19, 2019

  • Heart attack survivor who nearly died during marathon runs again with surgeon who saved his life

    01:49

  • Accidental bachelor party invitation leads to real-life meet up

    01:25

  • Video of teens taunting man at Indigenous Peoples March sparks outrage

    01:19

  • 84 Migrants rush through the U.S. border

    00:47

  • An inside look at how border patrol agents are working without pay as shutdown continues

    01:46

  • More than 100 million under winter weather alerts from major winter storm

    01:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All