84 Migrants rush through the U.S. border

Customs and Border Protection surveillance cameras catch migrants crossing U.S. border00:47
Last Monday morning a group of 84 migrants from Central America, mostly families, crossed into the U.S., videotaped by CBP surveillance cameras.
Heart attack survivor who nearly died during marathon runs again with surgeon who saved his life01:49
Accidental bachelor party invitation leads to real-life meet up01:25
Video of teens taunting man at Indigenous Peoples March sparks outrage01:19
84 Migrants rush through the U.S. border00:47
An inside look at how border patrol agents are working without pay as shutdown continues01:46
More than 100 million under winter weather alerts from major winter storm01:42