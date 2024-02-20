IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Cyclist in Washington state injured after cougar attack
Feb. 20, 202402:06
Cyclist in Washington state injured after cougar attack

02:06

Wildlife officials say a 60-year-old woman was injured and taken to a hospital after a cougar attacked her while she was cycling with a group of mountain bikers near Snoqualmie, Wash.Feb. 20, 2024

