  • South Florida begins cleaning up after record-breaking rain

    Cyclone Ilsa strikes Australia with record-breaking winds

    Cyclone Ilsa takes aim at Australia as Category 4 storm

  • Flooding in Utah community prompts evacuation of several homes

  • Major flooding hits parts of south Florida as wet weather brings heavy rain

  • Young people say climate change impacts decision to have children

  • New Jersey wildfire forces evacuations

  • Video shows Russian villages covered in volcanic ash

  • Watch: Sandstorms force Beijing to issue pollution health warning

  • Arkansas community shares message of hope after devastating tornado

  • What’s behind the devastating streak of tornado outbreaks?

  • Severe storm halts Masters Tournament

  • Watch: Video shows lightning apparently striking Toronto's CN Tower

  • ‘Tornado Alley’ storms becoming deadlier and more frequent

  • Severe storms devastate the Midwest and South

  • Missouri resident says town will ‘never be the same’ after devastating tornado

  • Watch: Drone footage shows extensive damage after Missouri tornado

  • Videos show tornadic winds in Illinois, possible tornado in Iowa

  • South and Midwest prepare for potential tornadoes after deadly weekend of severe weather

  • Deadly streak of storms leave path of destruction across multiple states

Cyclone Ilsa strikes Australia with record-breaking winds

Tropical cyclone Ilsa smashed into Australia's northwest coast, setting a new record for wind speed but largely sparing populated regions.April 14, 2023

