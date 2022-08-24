IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Police respond to 'swatting' call at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home

    00:22

  • New York judge grants appeal to Harvey Weinstein

    00:50
    D.C. police: Two killed in shooting outside senior citizens home

    02:12
    Baltimore police ask for help from witnesses of deadly shooting

    02:31

  • Jill Biden tests positive for Covid in rebound case

    00:23

  • Schools hiring students to fill increasing custodian, cafeteria vacancies

    04:13

  • At 25, Maxwell Frost aims to be the first Gen-Z congressman 

    04:13

  • N.Y. couple deny hosting racist party mocking Juneteenth holiday

    02:19

  • Major retailers slashing prices to sell off excess inventory

    01:37

  • Arrests made in fatal beating of NYC cab driver

    01:49

  • Dashcam video shows Paul Pelosi taking field sobriety test

    01:52

  • Man arrested in slaying of South Carolina elementary school principal

    01:18

  • Florida postal carrier mauled to death by dogs

    01:35

  • Four dead in apparent Massachusetts murder-suicide

    01:19

  • Terry Hu makes history as first non-binary actor in live-action Disney film

    04:21

  • Bird flu kills at least 700 vultures at Georgia animal sanctuary

    01:12

  • Breaking down New York and Florida’s highly contested primary elections

    04:37

  • Biden expected to forgive some student loan debt in highly anticipated announcement

    04:20

  • Texas drought reveals dinosaur tracks in dried up riverbed

    01:16

  • Kiely Rodni’s body in vehicle found submerged in California lake, authorities confirm

    02:19

D.C. police: Two killed in shooting outside senior citizens home

02:12

The shooting, which left two killed and three wounded, took place in front of a senior citizens residence and near at least two schools. Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict told reporters that the area is known to police as an “open air drug market.”Aug. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

