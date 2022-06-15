DACA recipient turned professor reflects on program's impact

- Now Playing
DACA recipient turned professor reflects on program's impact02:51
- UP NEXT
John Leguizamo celebrates Hispanic, Latin culture in new musical 'Kiss My Aztec!'02:41
What the Corinthian Colleges case tells us about student loan relief03:30
Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis06:32
How the Jan. 6 hearings will shape the DOJ’s investigation03:35
The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny04:36
Putin issues new threats over weapons U.S. is sending to Ukraine03:32
Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh04:11
Addressing America’s gun violence crisis beyond mass shootings02:11
Jan. 6 hearings to reveal who funded the insurrection03:27
Tony Nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz on the 'familiar chaos' that led to her remake of "The Skin of Our Teeth"04:15
New calls for more mental health resources in schools in wake of mass shootings02:36
Childcare expert says end of free meal program will be “apocalyptic”03:15
The conservative movement to expand the scope of the Second Amendment05:16
'It’s a grim situation': Russia’s war on Ukraine surpasses 100 days03:20
Texas AG Candidate on why Ken Paxton must go03:02
Congress works to push through gun reform legislation04:08
Uvalde victims suing gun manufacturer face long road to justice02:50
Rep. Swalwell: ‘Frustrating’ to see DOJ drop contempt case against Mark Meadows03:43
Hurricane Agatha leaves trail of destruction on Mexico's Pacific coast01:04
- Now Playing
DACA recipient turned professor reflects on program's impact02:51
- UP NEXT
John Leguizamo celebrates Hispanic, Latin culture in new musical 'Kiss My Aztec!'02:41
What the Corinthian Colleges case tells us about student loan relief03:30
Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis06:32
How the Jan. 6 hearings will shape the DOJ’s investigation03:35
The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny04:36
Play All