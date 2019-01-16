NBC News

Daily News: Top News of the Day from NBC News 1/16

02:03

Stay updated with today’s latest news by watching the NBC News Brief for Wednesday, January 16, 2019.Jan. 16, 2019

  • U.S.-led coalition forces targeted in suicide bombing in Syria

    01:53

  • Distraught family makes plea for rescue of toddler trapped in well

    02:28

  • Theresa May to face ‘no-confidence vote’ after failed Brexit plan

    00:23

  • Kenyan terror attack leaves at least 14 dead, including 1 American

    02:49

  • William Barr returns to Capitol Hill to face tough questioning

    03:01

  • Trump administration calls thousands back to work, unpaid

    03:19

