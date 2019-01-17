NBC News

Daily News: Top News of the Day from NBC News 1/17

02:20

Stay updated with today’s latest news by watching the NBC News Brief for Thursday, January 17.Jan. 17, 2019

  • Theresa May survives no-confidence vote after failed Brexit plan

    00:25

  • Nancy Pelosi urges Trump to delay State of the Union address

    00:28

  • 4 Americans among those killed in ISIS-claimed attack in Syria

    02:41

  • Americans feel growing financial stress over government shutdown

    03:29

  • Rudy Giuliani doesn’t deny Trump campaign collusion

    02:36

  • Forecast: Monster storms to bring heavy snow, ice to US

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All