Daily News: Top News of the Day from NBC News 1/17

Daily News: Top News of the Day from NBC News 1/1702:20
Stay updated with today’s latest news by watching the NBC News Brief for Thursday, January 17.
Theresa May survives no-confidence vote after failed Brexit plan00:25
Nancy Pelosi urges Trump to delay State of the Union address00:28
4 Americans among those killed in ISIS-claimed attack in Syria02:41
Americans feel growing financial stress over government shutdown03:29
Rudy Giuliani doesn’t deny Trump campaign collusion02:36
Forecast: Monster storms to bring heavy snow, ice to US01:43