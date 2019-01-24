NBC News

Daily News: Top News of the Day from NBC News 1/24

02:16

Stay updated with today’s latest news by watching the NBC News Brief for Thursday, January 24, 2019.Jan. 24, 2019

  • Sen. Joni Ernst says she was raped in college

    00:22

  • Native American elder Nathan Phillips on confrontation: 'I forgive him'

    09:08

  • Man accused of kidnapping Olivia Ambrose appears in court

    02:25

  • Pope Francis weighs in on border wall

    00:51

  • Michael Cohen postpones testimony over ‘threats’ from Trump

    02:16

  • Trump delays his State of the Union until shutdown is resolved

    03:11

