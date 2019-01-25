BREAKING: Ex-Trump adviser Roger Stone arrested and charged in Mueller probe

NBC News

Daily News: Top News of the Day from NBC News 1/25

02:02

Stay updated with today’s latest news by watching the NBC News Brief for Friday, January 25, 2019.Jan. 25, 2019

  • Polar plunge: What you need to know to stay safe

    01:22

  • Polar plunge: Millions facing dangerous cold temps in Midwest

    01:17

  • Shutdown impact: Is safety, security of America reaching ‘breaking point’?

    03:27

  • Miracle rescue: 3-year-old found alive after days in woods

    02:21

  • Roger Stone arrested: What does the indictment mean?

    03:37

  • Roger Stone arrested in connection to Mueller probe

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All