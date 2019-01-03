NBC News

Daily News: Top News of the Day from NBC News 1/3

Stay updated with today’s latest news by watching the NBC News Brief for Thursday, January 3, 2019.Jan. 3, 2019

  • Chinese spacecraft makes 1st landing on moon’s far side

  • Video shows ‘miracle baby’ rescued from Russian explosion in hospital

  • Manhunt intensifies for killer of 7-year-old shot in Texas Walmart parking lot

  • Nancy Pelosi: ‘We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason’

  • Nancy Pelosi discusses Mueller investigation, impeachment and more

  • White House meeting ends without shutdown progress

