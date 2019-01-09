NBC News

Daily News: Top News of the Day from NBC News 1/9

02:12

Stay updated with today’s latest news by watching the NBC News Brief for Wednesday, January 9, 2019.Jan. 9, 2019

  • Shattered community remembers Jazmine Barnes at funeral

    02:10

  • Forecast: Winter storm set to impact majority of country

    01:01

  • Paul Manafort accused of sharing poll data with Russian

    00:51

  • Rod Rosenstein expected to leave Justice Department

    01:36

  • Pelosi, Schumer reject Trump’s wall call after national address

    02:19

  • Trump doubles down on border wall fight in national address

    04:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All