Daily News: Top News of the Day from NBC News 12/24

02:09

Stay updated with today’s latest news by watching the NBC News Brief for Monday, December 24.Dec. 24, 2018

  • Inside Jeff Bezos’ prediction for Amazon drone delivery

    02:40

  • Kelsey Berreth case: Evidence discovered in Idaho, police say

    02:10

  • Ruth Bader Ginsburg up and working from hospital after cancer surgery

    00:27

  • Trump ousts Jim Mattis 2 months ahead of planned resignation

    03:21

  • Christmas Eve forecast: Millions face stormy weather, brutal cold

    01:13

  • Indonesia tsunami death toll spikes; search for survivors continues

    02:47

