NBC News Channel

‘The community is very concerned’: Gunman possibly targeting Asian-owned businesses in Dallas

01:41

Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people at a hair salon in Dallas, that they say may be related to other recent shootings directed towards other Asian-owned businesses.May 14, 2022

