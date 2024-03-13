Dallas Seavey wins record 6th Iditarod race despite two-hour time penalty

Dallas Seavey claimed his record sixth Iditarod win, finishing the race in 9 days, 2 hours, 16 minutes and 8 seconds. A moose severely injured one of Seavey’s dogs in an attack on the trail early on, resulting in it being shot by the musher. He was given a two-hour penalty for not properly gutting the moose. KTUU's Jordan Rodenberger reports.March 13, 2024