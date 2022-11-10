IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Damage seen in Ukraine village after Russian troops withdraw

    Russia announces troop withdrawal from southern Ukrainian city of Kherson

  • Russian military withdraws troops from Kherson

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy stays tight-lipped on Kherson counteroffensive

  • Russian defense minister announces withdrawal of troops from Kherson

  • Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reassures 10-year-old Ukrainian of U.S. support

  • Sean Penn gives Ukrainian president his Oscar statuette

  • Russia disputes heavy losses after ‘incomprehensible’ battle in Ukraine

  • Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield visits Kyiv grain processing plant

  • Biden's national security adviser Sullivan acknowledges communications with Russia

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Donetsk region is ‘epicenter of madness’ in the conflict

  • Biden advisor reportedly in talks with Putin aides amid tensions

  • Kyiv Mayor Klitschko says city must prepare as Russia targets infrastructure

  • Putin says civilians must be evacuated from most dangerous areas of Kherson

  • ‘Thank you for not abandoning us’: Ukrainian POWs freed in prisoner exchange with Russia

  • Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant disconnected from grid after Russian shelling, Ukraine says

  • North Korea, Iran may be supplying Russia with weapons

  • Russia resumes participation in humanitarian grain shipments from Ukraine

  • Kyiv recovering after major attacks on infrastructure

  • Russia strikes critical infrastructure in Ukraine

Damage seen in Ukraine village after Russian troops withdraw

The Ukraine village of Velyka Oleksandrivka was under Russian occupation and sustained heavy damage to buildings. According to the Ukrainian national police, potential war crimes are currently being investigated in the area.Nov. 10, 2022

