    Damar Hamlin speaks for first time since cardiac arrest: ‘I'm so thankful to everybody’

Damar Hamlin speaks for first time since cardiac arrest: ‘I'm so thankful to everybody’

In the video posted to social media, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin spoke publicly for the first time since he went into cardiac arrest during a Monday Football Game. Hamlin said he was 'thankful" for all the support he received in his recovery.Jan. 29, 2023

