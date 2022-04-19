IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Body of 51-year-old woman found inside duffel bag in NYC

    03:20

  • Utah police find California teen alive after 2019 disappearance

    03:40

  • Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends

    04:15

  • Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU

    02:19

  • Massachusetts teenager thwarts burglary with kitchen knives

    01:39

  • 15 year-old student stabbed to death at California high school

    00:57
  • Now Playing

    Dancers audition for Radio City Rockettes in hopes of starring in Christmas Spectacular

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    Summer expected to be the busiest travel season ever

    01:29

  • Heavy delays in tax returns

    01:42

  • Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy

    04:35

  • Officials: Operator made unsafe 'adjustments' to ride where Florida teen fell to his death

    02:10

  • Michigan kindergartener shares tequila drink with classmates

    01:21

  • Paralympic gold medals stolen from athlete Jen Lee's car

    01:15

  • Mother found dead in duffel bag, blocks from her Queens, New York, home

    01:19

  • Investigation underway after child found dead in Indiana woods

    00:16

  • Bomb scare forces evacuation at Boston's Logan Airport

    01:25

  • Man arrested after South Carolina mall shooting fired in self-defense, his lawyer says

    01:40

  • Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party leaves two dead

    01:29

  • South Carolina mall shooting leaves 12 injured

    02:11

  • Utah man found guilty in the murder of 2 teens

    01:34

NBC News Channel

Dancers audition for Radio City Rockettes in hopes of starring in Christmas Spectacular

00:58

For the first time in three years, the Radio City Rockettes held an open call for dancers for the 2022 Christmas Spectacular. More than 800 dancers lined up to warm up, stretch and audition. Only about 12 dancers from the first round of auditions will be called back.April 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Body of 51-year-old woman found inside duffel bag in NYC

    03:20

  • Utah police find California teen alive after 2019 disappearance

    03:40

  • Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends

    04:15

  • Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU

    02:19

  • Massachusetts teenager thwarts burglary with kitchen knives

    01:39

  • 15 year-old student stabbed to death at California high school

    00:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All