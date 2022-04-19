Dancers audition for Radio City Rockettes in hopes of starring in Christmas Spectacular

Body of 51-year-old woman found inside duffel bag in NYC03:20
Utah police find California teen alive after 2019 disappearance03:40
Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends04:15
Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU02:19
Massachusetts teenager thwarts burglary with kitchen knives01:39
15 year-old student stabbed to death at California high school00:57
- Now Playing
Dancers audition for Radio City Rockettes in hopes of starring in Christmas Spectacular00:58
- UP NEXT
Summer expected to be the busiest travel season ever01:29
Heavy delays in tax returns01:42
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy04:35
Officials: Operator made unsafe 'adjustments' to ride where Florida teen fell to his death02:10
Michigan kindergartener shares tequila drink with classmates01:21
Paralympic gold medals stolen from athlete Jen Lee's car01:15
Mother found dead in duffel bag, blocks from her Queens, New York, home01:19
Investigation underway after child found dead in Indiana woods00:16
Bomb scare forces evacuation at Boston's Logan Airport01:25
Man arrested after South Carolina mall shooting fired in self-defense, his lawyer says01:40
Mass shooting at Pittsburgh party leaves two dead01:29
South Carolina mall shooting leaves 12 injured02:11
Utah man found guilty in the murder of 2 teens01:34
- UP NEXT
Body of 51-year-old woman found inside duffel bag in NYC03:20
Utah police find California teen alive after 2019 disappearance03:40
Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends04:15
Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU02:19
Massachusetts teenager thwarts burglary with kitchen knives01:39
15 year-old student stabbed to death at California high school00:57
Play All