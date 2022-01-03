Watch: Dancers celebrate snow in Saudi Arabia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch: Dancers celebrate snow in Saudi Arabia00:50
A traditional dance marked snow falling in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, as rare snow and hail fell on an Egyptian Red Sea resort.Jan. 3, 2022
