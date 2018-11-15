Dancing tango with grace, and in a wheelchair
Gabriela Torres who has been wheelchair bound since 4 is breaking down all barriers in the closed culture of tango. She became the first woman ever to participate at the World Tango Championship from a wheelchair. Torres and her partner, Pablo Pereyra hope disabilities become more accepted in the dance.
