Dancing tango with grace, and in a wheelchair
Gabriela Torres, who has used a wheelchair since the age of 4, is breaking down barriers in the closed culture of tango. In 2015, she became the first woman to participate at the World Tango Championship in a wheelchair. Torres and her partner, Pablo Pereyra, hope people with disabilities become more accepted in the dance world.
