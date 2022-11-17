Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in killing of 6 at Wisconsin parade

- UP NEXT
Video appears to show 2 Idaho students hours before they were found dead01:24
Death of family of 5 in Phoenix investigated as homicide, police say01:11
Karen Bass wins L.A. mayor's race00:46
U.S. migrant crisis persists despite policy changes02:58
Examining detrimental effects of U.S. doctor shortage03:49
NYPD investigates attacks possibly linked to deaths of two gay men03:08
Wrong-way driver strikes L.A. sheriff recruits01:25
Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later03:48
Young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices01:34
NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon01:45
Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon01:32
Senate advances historic protection for same-sex, interracial marriage05:34
FDA announces amoxicillin shortage03:58
10 injured, 2 critically in Maryland apartment explosion, fire01:05
'Pretty traumatic for all individuals involved:' SUV drives head-on into sheriff recruits, injuring 2501:13
Love triangle not involved in death of Idaho man, says parents02:04
Elon Musk testifies in Tesla shareholder's lawsuit over his $55 billion pay package02:30
UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players02:28
Judge blocks Trump-era policy that expels asylum-seekers at the U.S. border02:55
Republicans battle for House, Senate leadership04:15
- UP NEXT
Video appears to show 2 Idaho students hours before they were found dead01:24
Death of family of 5 in Phoenix investigated as homicide, police say01:11
Karen Bass wins L.A. mayor's race00:46
U.S. migrant crisis persists despite policy changes02:58
Examining detrimental effects of U.S. doctor shortage03:49
NYPD investigates attacks possibly linked to deaths of two gay men03:08
Play All