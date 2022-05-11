IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dashcam video shows moments fugitive Casey White was apprehended by police

Dash cam video shows the moments police apprehended Alabama fugitive, Casey White, in Indiana. White was in a car with former corrections officer Vickey White, accused of helping him escape.May 11, 2022

