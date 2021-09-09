Daughter ‘horrified’ blind mother with dementia evacuated from nursing home to warehouse
06:57
Share this -
copied
Carolyn McNulty described the moment she found out her 96-year-old mother living blind with dementia, was evacuated to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida. McNulty explained that the nursing home management had a plan for relocating residents, but did not communicate to families where they would end up. McNulty is now asking that the state of Louisiana to step-up and learn how to help the elderly.Sept. 9, 2021