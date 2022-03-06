Daughter who lost her father to the pandemic advocates for a Covid Memorial Day
02:28
Kristin Urquiza started Marked By Covid after her father, Mark Anthony Urquiza, died of Covid-19 nearly two years ago. Now she is spearheading an effort to get Congress to federally recognize the first Monday in March as the Covid-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.March 6, 2022
Now Playing
Daughter who lost her father to the pandemic advocates for a Covid Memorial Day
02:28
UP NEXT
North Carolina school bus driver accused of paying students for cheek swabs
01:32
CDC: 90% of US population live in areas where masks no longer needed
00:29
Outrage after Florida Gov. DeSantis admonishes teens for wearing masks
01:29
COVID is transitioning from pandemic to endemic: US officials
02:10
White House unveils new Covid plan, no longer recommends contact tracing