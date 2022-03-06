Daughter who lost her father to the pandemic advocates for a Covid Memorial Day

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kristin Urquiza started Marked By Covid after her father, Mark Anthony Urquiza, died of Covid-19 nearly two years ago. Now she is spearheading an effort to get Congress to federally recognize the first Monday in March as the Covid-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.March 6, 2022

