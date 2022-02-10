Dave Chappelle helps scrap housing plan after threatening to pull businesses in Ohio village
During a village council meeting in Yellow Spring, Ohio, comedian Dave Chappelle threatened to pull his business investments from the town if a housing development went through as planned.Feb. 10, 2022
Dave Chappelle helps scrap housing plan after threatening to pull businesses in Ohio village
