‘Today is meant to be shared’: David Beckham lines up from 2 a.m. to pay royal respects

01:43

Former England soccer captain David Beckham waited in line with thousands of others to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. “I think it's special to experience something like this together, it's what I think she would have wanted,” he said.Sept. 16, 2022

