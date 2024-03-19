IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Dead and wounded arrive at Rafah hospital after Israeli airstrike
March 19, 202401:31
  • Now Playing

    Dead and wounded arrive at Rafah hospital after Israeli airstrike

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’

    01:01

  • Biden speaks to Netanyahu amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    02:21

  • Woman mourns over husband's body following Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    00:37

  • Biden warns Israel against an offensive in Rafah

    01:42

  • Huge crowd gathers outside U.N. warehouse in Gaza City for aid as warnings about famine increase

    00:56

  • Israel launches new raid on Gaza hospital as ceasefire talks resume

    02:13

  • U.N. aid arrives in Gaza under armed guard and goes to depots for distribution

    00:56

  • Chuck Schumer calls Netanyahu an 'obstacle to peace’

    01:34

  • White House weighs response if Israel invades Rafah

    01:39

  • Relief ship finally arrives in Gaza

    01:29

  • Gaza hospital overwhelmed after another attack on aid truck crowds

    02:10

  • Video shows aid ship arriving off the coast of Gaza

    00:34

  • Michigan’s Arab and Muslim community frustrated Biden did not plan meeting

    02:05

  • Schumer says Israel's Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace

    01:29

  • Wounded children treated in hospital after deadly Israeli strike in Rafah

    01:18

  • Full speech: Sen. Schumer calls for new elections in Israel

    43:44

  • Schumer: Netanyahu 'no longer fits the needs of Israel'

    02:52

  • American longtime resident of Gaza recovering after missile strike on her Deir Al-Balah apartment

    01:27

  • UNRWA says Israeli strike killed and wounded staff at Gaza aid center

    01:07

NBC News

Dead and wounded arrive at Rafah hospital after Israeli airstrike

01:31

NBC News filmed at the Kuwait Hospital in Rafah as ambulances brought in civilian casualties from another deadly Israeli airstrike in the city.March 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Dead and wounded arrive at Rafah hospital after Israeli airstrike

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’

    01:01

  • Biden speaks to Netanyahu amid humanitarian crisis in Gaza

    02:21

  • Woman mourns over husband's body following Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    00:37

  • Biden warns Israel against an offensive in Rafah

    01:42

  • Huge crowd gathers outside U.N. warehouse in Gaza City for aid as warnings about famine increase

    00:56
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All