Deadly clashes rock Baghdad after protesters storm Iraqi government headquarters

An influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced on August 29 that he would resign from politics; his angry followers subsequently stormed Iraq’s Republican Palace in Baghdad. Several casualties, some fatal, were reported after Iraqi security forces used tear gas and live rounds to push the invaders out of the palace grounds. Al-Sadr’s resignation comes as escalations between his supporters and political opponents have reached a new peak. Iraq has been struggling to establish a government after no party won a majority in a 2021 general election.Aug. 29, 2022