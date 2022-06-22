IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Strong earthquake kills 1,000 and flattens homes in rural Afghanistan

    Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan

Many hundreds are feared to have died after a 6.1-maginitude quake struck remote areas of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border.June 22, 2022

