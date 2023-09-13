Deadly fire claims numerous lives in Vietnam's capital

- Now Playing
Deadly fire claims numerous lives in Vietnam's capital00:33
North Korea's Kim pledges 'unconditional support' for Russia at meeting with Putin01:28
Escaped crocodiles add to perils of floods in southern China00:35
Biden wraps up Vietnam visit following G20 summit05:39
Watch: Joe Biden visits memorial to Sen. John McCain in Hanoi00:34
Kim Jong Un launching new submarine shown on North Korean TV00:51
Black storm warning in Hong Kong as over 6 inches of rain falls in one hour01:11
New Delhi spruced up as India hosts G20 summit with high hopes01:00
'Landmark' ruling on same-sex marriage welcomed in Hong Kong00:58
South Korean teachers rally after colleague’s death01:04
WATCH: Emotional scenes as Pope Francis leaves Mongolia01:03
China angers its neighbors by redrawing its map00:47
Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia on a visit to one of the smallest Catholic communities in the world01:08
Workers walk out in rare labor dispute over planned department store sale in Japan00:58
Arms talks between Russia and North Korea advancing, U.S. says01:56
North Korea's Kim Jong Un marks Navy Day with his daughter01:11
Commerce Secretary Raimondo says U.S. wants a strong Chinese economy00:53
Fukushima radioactive water release prompts protests around Asia01:20
Video shows jet ski 'Chinese man used to travel to South Korea'00:19
Watch: The moon's surface from India's lunar probe as it flies to landing zone00:27
