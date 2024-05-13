IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Russia's European sabotage campaign intensifies, Sen. Bob Menendez's bribery trial gets underway, and Steve Buscemi attacked in NYC

Deadly Indonesian floods include cold lava flow from Mount Marapi
May 13, 202400:45
    Deadly Indonesian floods include cold lava flow from Mount Marapi

Deadly Indonesian floods include cold lava flow from Mount Marapi

Torrential rain triggered flash floods, landslides and cold lava flow, which is a mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water that flows like mud, in Indonesia's West Sumatra province.May 13, 2024

    Deadly Indonesian floods include cold lava flow from Mount Marapi

